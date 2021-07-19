Tight Ends a focal point of Gamecock offense

A running gag among college football fans over the last decade-plus has surrounded the use of tight ends in the modern football offense. Listen to just about any coach’s call-tin show across the country and it’s likely a random caller will ask why *insert team here* doesn’t throw the ball to the tight end.

At least with the 2021 South Carolina team, that may not be an issue.

Shane Beamer has been tight-lipped about the offense and the scheme that the Gamecocks will run this season on most fronts. However, he’s been vocal about one thing — that Gamecocks will throw to the tight end. A lot.

In his opening statement at SEC Media Days, Beamer emphasized the importance of the tight end position.

“The tight end position, something that's near and dear to me, something I've coached the last five years,” Beamer said. “In my career, we're always going to utilize the tight end. Every donor or booster club event that I go to, that's the one question I get asked, are we going to throw the tight end? We are going to throw to the tight end. We want the premier tight ends in America, and that's the way we're recruiting now as well, to go get those guys as well.”

Watch: Shane Beamer talks with local media

The phrase “premier tight ends” includes 2022 recruiting target Oscar Delp, the top player in the country at the position. Beamer and company have been heavily involved in Delp’s recruitment, working tirelessly behind the scenes to land the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder and there’s little question that Beamer had the Georgia product in mind when speaking from the podium.

In fact, within minutes, tight ends coach Erik Kimrey had already tweeted the clip. Delp responded almost immediately, per local preps writer Brett Greenberg.

"It was super cool hearing that and him (Coach Beamer) talk about that,” Delp said. “I definitely want to be at a school that utilizes that position and I’m really feeling the love from the whole South Carolina fan base."

While Beamer is pursuing Delp, the Gamecocks have a few talented tight ends on the roster currently and will use them often.

We've utilized those guys in the past when I've been at Oklahoma, and we'll continue to,” Beamer said. “One of those tight ends is here today in Nick Muse, a fantastic older player for us, and Jaheim Bell is another one we have high hopes for as well. That position will always be a key part of our offense at South Carolina.”

Also See: Everything Beamer said at the SEC Media Day Podium

Muse is likely to land on one of the preseason All-SEC lists and was the only tight end selected to represent his school at media days.

He, too, spoke of the importance of the position in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s offense, adding that transfer EJ Jenkins will also contribute this season.

“I think [Jenkins] has a little bit more speed than me, and I have a little more run blocking ability,” Muse said. “With us, we can be a one-two punch, and maybe the Three Musketeers if you add Jaheim Bell. You can put him at wideout, he's a mismatch. You can put him at tight end, he's a mismatch. He's a diamond in the rough. He's an FCS kid that took a chance on us, and South Carolina took a chance on him. So we're about to see what he can do this year.”

Muse also emphasized the depth at the position, reiterating the group’s importance to the team.

“We've got a bunch of good tight ends, so throwing to the tight ends doesn't mean throwing to me, it means throwing to one of the five athletic freaks we got,” Muse said. “It's something I'm looking forward to. He doesn't promise something that he doesn't keep. So when he says that, he means it. To all the South Carolina fans out there, we are going to throw it to the tight end a lot more this year. I think we were the leading receptions during the spring, so that's something big I'm looking forward to. Hopefully, all goes well.”

We don’t have a full picture of what the South Carolina offense will look like in September, but we do know that the tight end position will be one of its most important. So yes, it does seem like South Carolina will throw it to the tight end more, random coach’s show caller.