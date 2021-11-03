Tippett ready to sign with South Carolina next week

With COVID throwing a wrench into some of his plans a year and a half ago, Tippett took self-guided tours around campuses and ultimately landed on South Carolina.

Will Tippett’s recruitment, like some members of the 2022 recruiting class, had an unconventional process landing on his school of choice.

“I’m super excited. Really what attracted me was the coaching staff and how they’d develop me into my future self. I need that development,” Tippett told South Carolina. “I see myself as a late bloomer, so them really working with me every day I’m there is going to help me as far as my development process. Then the feel of the campus and south Carolina fits me and who I am.

The middle infielder will sign with the Gamecocks during the early signing period after committing to South Carolina just over a year ago during his junior year.

Since he committed the Gamecocks have gone through some staff turnover—losing Trip Couch, Skylar Meade and Stuart Lake and bringing in Chad Caillet, Justin Parker and Scott Wingo—but Tippett’s not wavered.

He was recently on campus with the rest of the 2022 class members for their official visit weekend and got the chance to spend extended time with the new coaches he’ll be working with.

“It’s awesome. The time I had on the official visit, I talked with coach Wingo and coach Caillet a lot. I actually saw coach Caillet down in Jupiter. I really like the coaches we have,” Tippett said. “I also like coach Kingston; I love him. I’m really excited to work every single day with them. I really like the vibe and everything going on there.”

The official visit weekend was one of the first chances Tippett got to actually come on campus with the coaching staff present since when he committed he took a tour of campus with just him and his family.

“It was amazing,” he said of his official visit. “I liked everything about it with just the feel in the clubhouse, especially on the field to see what it’s like. Hopefully to be playing on a really big stage soon I’m really stoked for that.”

PerfectGame considers Tippett the No. 188 prospect in his class and the No. 45 shortstop. He’s listed as a switch hitter and a top 20 prospect in the state of Georgia for his class.

“I want to get in the gap and start running, put a lot of pressure on the defense and the pitching,” he said of his game. “I’m not overpowering but get the ball in play and start running hard. That’s what I like to do. Then be smooth in the infield and lead my team and help other players out if they’re struggling. They’ll be there to back me up as well.”

He’ll finish up his senior year at St. Pius X and enroll at South Carolina for the 2021-22 school year ready to “get to work as soon as I get there.”

“Hitting-wise, I want to stay more consistent. That’s what every hitter strives to be. Then on defense, being cleaner and just practicing my craft and honing in some things I think are out of line right now,” he said.

“I’m working on my defense especially will help me improve to where I need to be with some of my strengths. I need to get stronger and add a little bit of weight as well.”