Hutchinson Community College class of 2021 running back Tiyon Evans has been hoping to officially land an offer from South Carolina for some time.

The Hartsville (S.C.) native was recruited by the Gamecocks out of high school but needed to make a stop at junior college first. Now a year into his time at Hutchinson, the top JUCO back landed an offer from the Gamecocks on Thursday when talking with running backs coach Bobby Bentley on the phone.

"Me and Coach Bentley have been conversating for a few weeks now, since he's been back at running backs coach," Evans said. "Two days ago, we were having a real good conversation and he was just basically talking me through things, and then out of nowhere all of a sudden, you're offered here as a back.

"But we had been talking about. I was supposed to be offered as a running back before, but my grades, that kind of knocked me off, and they wanted to make sure that I was going to be a qualifier and graduate in December, so I guess they got that squared away and he told me that I'm offered. I felt great. It's my home town. Out of high school, USC was really the only school I knew."