SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina made the cut Sunday for Conway (S.C.) class of 2020 three-star defensive end Tonka Hemingway, making his final group of five schools.

The list consists of South Carolina, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Duke and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Hemingway is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 10 prospect in the state of South Carolina.

Hemingway has yet to take his official visit to South Carolina, but has taken multiple unofficial visits to the school.

Hemingway hopes to have his decision made before his season year begins.