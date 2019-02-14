SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The football recruiting calendar has changed a great deal in just a number of years. Even aside from the advent of earlier offers, earlier commitments, earlier everything, the NCAA's change to a dual signing day model means that the traditional signing day in February comes with less excitement and drama overall.

That's not to say good players will stop making final choices in February altogether. This cycle the Gamecock staff landed four-stars Jammie Robinson and Jaquaze Sorrells during the February signing day. In 2018, it was four-star linemen Rick Sandidge and Dylan Wonnum.

Yet at South Carolina and many other places, the reality is that the bulk of a class will be in place by the time the so-called ink is dry from the December signing period. There will still be big decisions made during both signing dates, but nowadays it's just about as likely that a "Spurs Up" in early February could signify a junior prospect.

USC has reeled in some talented prospects in the month of February, and in this feature we break down the top 10 commitments in the month for the Gamecocks. This feature breaks down only prospects who verbally committed in February, not prospects who committed earlier in the process and subsequently signed.

These prospects are listed in alphabetical order.

