Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2023 quarterback Dylan Lonergan is closing in on double-digit offers with South Carolina becoming the ninth school to offer the rising sophomore on Monday.

"They've been interested in me for a while from what I've heard from my coaches," Lonergan said. "Coach (Mike) Bobo just wanted to see me throw in person and he was with his son at a camp yesterday and he got to see me there. My OC called him and I got to talk to him this morning and he let me know they offered me."