As we head toward the 2022 season, we are doing a series looking at the top wins against each of the Gamecocks' 2022 opponents. Gamecock Scoop has already looked at the top 5 home openers, the top 5 Arkansas wins, the top 5 Georgia wins, the top 5 non-conference (not Clemson) regular-season wins, the top 5 Bowl wins, the top 5 Kentucky wins, the top 5 wins as an Independent, and the top 5 Missouri wins in program history. Carolina's week 9 opponent is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt is one of the few SEC programs that the Gamecocks can claim ownership against. In 31 meetings, South Carolina holds a decisive 27-4 advantage and is currently on a 13-game winning streak in the series. Of those 27 victories, 18 have come by at least two scores.

The lopsided nature of this series should be no surprise as Vanderbilt has historically struggled in the SEC, outside some of the Bobby Johnson and James Franklin years. The Commodores' last SEC win came in 2019 against Missouri. They are currently on a 21-game SEC losing streak and have just one season over .500 in SEC play since 1992, the year the Gamecocks joined the league. Despite Vanderbilt's struggles, this game is not always an easy win for Carolina as evidenced by our top 5 wins below.

