The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Jeter is considered the No. 24 kicker in his class by Kohl's Kicking , the top evaluation service for kickers and punters.

Continuing to look to the future of its special teams with the 2020 recruiting class, South Carolina landed a commitment from one of the top kickers in the country Saturday afternoon.

With starting kicker Parker White now a rising junior, the Gamecocks are likely looking for Jeter to eventually take over for White after his graduation.



The Gamecocks already have one of the top punters committed in Lake Forest (Ill.) standout Kai Kroger. Carolina loses one of the best punters in the country in Joseph Charlton, who was a senior this season.

Kohl's evaluation from earlier this year:

Jeter recently competed at the 2019 Spring Southern Showcase and National Scholarship Camps. The ball explodes off his foot and he showed very well in the field goal competition against 200+ other athletes in May. In January, he was one of the most impressive athletes at camp with 15 points made on field goals and averaging 80 yards with 3.7 seconds of hang time on kickoffs. Jeter has the ability to play at a big-time program and has a bright future ahead of him. Jeter's leg speed and smoothness make him a very recruitable player. This fall should be big for Jeter as he looks to continue showcase his D1 talent.