Long-time Gamecocks quarterback commit Luke Doty , a four-star quarterback commit from Myrtle Beach, was named this year's winner during halftime of the North-South game in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon.

For the third straight year a future South Carolina football player has won the state's Mr. Football award.

The other finalists for the award were QB Noah Bell (Saluda), QB Mikele Colasurdo, (Chapman), RB Rahjai Harris (Byrnes), WR Jalin Hyatt (Dutch Fork), RB Duane Martin (Laurens), and QB Tyler Venables (Daniel).



Doty joins Zacch Pickens (2018) and Dakereon Joyner (2017) as recent South Carolina commits to win the annual award. The Gamecocks had four straight take home Mr. Football when Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Lattimore, Jadeveon Clowney and Shaq Roland won it from 2009-12.

Doty passed for 1,874 yards this season, including 25 touchdowns and six interceptions despite rarely playing in second halves and missing almost the entirety of the playoffs with a hand injury. He added 408 rushing yards. As a junior, Doty led the Seahawks to a 4-A state championship.

Doty recently met with new South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, an in-home visit he discussed with Gamecock Central here.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Doty is ranked the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 100 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.com.

Doty is set to sign with the Gamecocks on Wednesday and enroll in January.