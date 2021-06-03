Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan was the highest rated prospect at the first camp of the Shane Beamer era Thursday and as expected received plenty of attention from the South Carolina football staff.

Lonergan, ranked the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2023 class, originally landed an offer from the Will Muschamp staff before Beamer and Co. firmed up a re-offer.

Thursday was his first opportunity to spend some in-person time with Beamer, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey.