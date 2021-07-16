Tracking the Gamecocks' fall official visits
When the COVID-related recruiting shutdown ended in June, South Carolina hit the ground running in getting targets to its campus for official visits, unofficial visits and camps.The Gamecocks hoste...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news