Tracking the Gamecocks' latest offers
Despite a ban on in-person recruiting right now, South Carolina and other football programs around the country continue to evaluate film and remain in contact with their top targets electronically.
The Gamecocks have sent out several new offers in the last week and we're tracking them below.
Blessed to receive an offer from @GamecockFB 🏈🏈🏈 @CoachKyleKrantz #SpursUp #AGTG #4Brina pic.twitter.com/xCQEylTsei— Torren Wright (@TorrenWright) March 24, 2020
After a great talk with @CoachWMuschamp @bobbybentley @Coach_TRob today I would like to announce that I have been offered and have verbally committed to the University of South Carolina! @GMCCoachBert @CoachTTyler @rmchester00 @ElitePositionTr @SC_DBGROUP @robinson_ramon pic.twitter.com/dd5XxlXKUq— Marcellas Dial 6️⃣ (@DialMarcellas) March 24, 2020
Blessed to receive my first offer from the UNIVERSITY SOUTH CAROLINA 🙏🏾 #gogamecocks @ODFBall @kendunn74 @Coach_Ledford @CoachAAtkins @Coach__Clements @247Sports @RecruitGeorgia @GCockRecruiting @Rivals pic.twitter.com/sbIRVLekq1— Elijah Pritchett (@BIGpritchett57) March 23, 2020
After a good talk with @CoachWMuschamp I would like to say I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University Of South Carolina! #SpursUp #AG2G pic.twitter.com/iA9dhY7Wmc— Kody Jones ✞🏝 (@KodyJones_) March 23, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of South Carolina‼️ @CoachWash4 @YoureNextTrain1 @CoachWMuschamp @bobbybentley pic.twitter.com/Mdo2fjghJi— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) March 21, 2020
I been waiting and highly blessed to receive my very first SEC offer to the University of South Carolina... this make #3 a lot more coming @rockerlee229 @Flashdavis_51 @ChadSimmons_ @247recruiting @SEC @GamecockFB @CoachDHughes2 pic.twitter.com/WlKpNDShr0— Jaron Willis (@JaronWillis4) March 21, 2020
Very Blessed to have an offer from The University of South Carolina my home state #SpursUp #UofSC #Gamecock pic.twitter.com/3fPPtqnvzN— Tiyon Evans (@darealballer_15) March 20, 2020
Honored to receive an offer from— Trevion Cooley (@CooleyTrevion) March 20, 2020
The University of South Carolina #SpursUp 🤙🏽 @CoachWMuschamp @bobbybentley pic.twitter.com/tcdlaAgEYo
After speaking with @CoachKyleKrantz I’m truly blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina #Gogamecocks @CoachMessay @SFAfootball_MD @DemetricDWarren @BrianDohn247 @TheOpening @CPDG7 pic.twitter.com/HOnhsQ0VDu— Aaron Wilson (@foreignaaron) March 18, 2020