Tracking the Gamecocks offers from this week
Despite a ban on in-person recruiting right now, South Carolina and other football programs around the country continue to evaluate film and remain in contact with their top targets electronically.
The Gamecocks have sent out several new offers in the last week and we're tracking them below.
After a good conversations with @fbcoachwolf ...I thank God and I am blessed to say that I have received a scholarship offer from the University of South Carolina. @rcoon959 @conqfootball @GamecockFb @coach_LB_DBU @tractionap pic.twitter.com/EhSzI7ryZn— Tavareon Martin-Scott “Bam” (@BamScott22) March 28, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina🙏🏾🖤 @247Sports @TheCribSouthFLA @aknight915 @CoachPatJCooney @InsideTheU @Coach_TRob @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/4hfQGWe1xX— Tavoris miller (@_2NeverLeft) March 26, 2020
Extremely blessed to have received an offer from The University South Carolina ❤️🖤 #AGTG @CoachKyleKrantz @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/oCuWMb1gDY— Josh (@13k_Josh) March 27, 2020
Excited to have received an offer from the University of South Carolina🔴⚫️🔴⚫️. @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/3m6itKyD6G— TBook🦍 (@iamtylerbooker) March 28, 2020
Grateful to have received an offer from The University of South Carolina!!!!🐔 #SpursUp @GamecockFB @CoachBmac_ pic.twitter.com/72tahOcNWQ— Andre Greene Jr (@DreGreeneJr) March 25, 2020