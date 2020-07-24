Trainer talks Bryant's progress during quarantine
Keyshawn Bryant was entering the peak of his sophomore season before it got ripped away from him.The explosive wing that battled knee and head injuries last year was starting to click on every leve...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news