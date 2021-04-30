"It kind of built up throughout the week," Ross explained. "I talked to the DC, Coach (Clayton) White, he just reached out to me a couple of times throughout the week and then it really happened today. All the coaches called me. I talked to Coach White about two or three times. Coach (Torrian) Gray called me and he let me know how much they wanted me, how fired up they were to have me. Probably an hour after that Coach (Shane) Beamer called me and I committed on the spot. He said how fired up he was and how excited he was."

Washington State safety Tyrese Ross became the second commitment of the day for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program on Friday.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native will have three years to play three in Columbia upon enrollment. North Carolina, UCF, Colorado, and Oregon State were other programs that Ross spoke with after entering the transfer portal in January.

The tradition in Columbia for defensive backs, which was added to with Jaycee Horn's first-round NFL Draft selection on Thursday, also holds appeal for Ross.

"For me, like Coach White kept emphasizing, was the culture," Ross said. "We had guys like D.J. Swearinger and Stephon Gilmore, guys like that who came through, and were leaders and had the Gamecocks at a certain standpoint. We're trying to get back to that. Once I saw that, that's really something I want to be a part of. Really, I understand what Coach Beamer and Coach White are trying to do and I want to be a part of that."

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, the Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake High graduate collected 33 tackles and a forced fumble that year and was expected to be a starter in 2020 but ultimately played just one game in the Cougars' COVID-shortened four-game season.

"They definitely just emphasized that they love my ability to be able to come downhill and tackle, to bring that aggressiveness and leadership that they're looking for," Ross said. "Of course, I play free safety and play strong safety and are very familiar with both positions in the defense, so it wouldn't be too much of a change for me to play either position."

Ross is finishing up his classes next week and then will figure out when exactly he can move to Columbia.