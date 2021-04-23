Transfer portal DB in touch with Gamecocks
Washington State safety Tyrese Ross entered the transfer portal in January and says he's closing in on a decision about his future home in May.
Ross, who will have three years to play three at his new school, lists South Carolina, North Carolina, UCF, Colorado and Oregon State as schools he's been talking to but at this point the Jacksonville, Fla. native seems more interested in the three schools in the southeast.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news