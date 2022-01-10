Transfer portal safety Devonni Reed commits to South Carolina football

South Carolina's secondary received a huge boost Monday when Central Michigan graduate transfer Devonni Reed announced that he'll play his final season of eligibility for the Gamecocks.

A veteran with 43 games and four total seasons under his belt, Reed has one year of eligibility left due to 2020 being a COVID year.

Reed collected 281 tackles and 3 interceptions from his safety spot during his career with the Chippewas.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder Reed saw quite a bit of attention come his way once he hit the portal as schools were looking for a solid, ready-made starter in the secondary. Texas, Colorado, Louisville, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech all offered in addition to the South Carolina offer.

Reed was on campus for a visit at the end of this week and is expected to enroll for spring practice.

A native of Detroit, Reed graduated from Belleville as part of the 2017 class.

Reed is the latest South Carolina addition from the transfer portal, joining Oklahoma transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner and N.C. State defensive end Terrell Dawkins.