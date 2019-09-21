SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

After a hectic few hours where rumors came out about Ryan Hilinski potentially not playing, it looks like the freshman quarterback is ready to go.

He's listed on the Gamecocks' travel roster and spent pregame warming up without a brace on his elbow.

AJ Turner, who has been battling a shoulder and thumb injury, traveled with the team and is expected to at least dress for Saturday's game. After a shoulder injury kept him out of the opener, he's bee limited the last two games with a thumb injury.

Keir Thomas traveled but he's not expected to play with an infection in his ankle after surgery.

Some notables not to make the trip: Hank Manos, Rodricus Fitten, Deshaun Fenwick, Randrecous Davis (ankle injury), Trae Kenion, Derek Boykins-Brooks, Kevin Harris.

The full travel roster is below.