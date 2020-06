The Gamecocks are losing on pitcher to the transfer portal.

A school spokesperson confirmed today that Trey Tujetsch is in the portal, meaning he will transfer from South Carolina.

In his freshman season, Tujetsch made four appearances, striking out five in 3.1 innings with a 2.70 ERA.

This is the third transfer this offseason with Jax Cash and Anthony Amicangelo entering the portal as well.