SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It looks like the Gamecocks have a few banged up play makers on the trip and likely ready for today's game against No. 3 Georgia.

Rico Dowdle (ankle), Dakereon Joyner (hamstring) and Randrecous Davis (ankle) all practiced this week and are expected to play today.

Joyner, who missed South Carolina's last game against Kentucky was out warming up with the offensive line before the official start of team warm ups. Dowdle didn't come out from the locker room for a while but came out and stretched with about an hour until kick.



Davis also warmed up and will be available for his first game of the season after missing the first few weeks with an ankle injury.

Brad Johnson (groin) and Keir Thomas (ankle infection) are both unavailable today. Thomas traveled with the team but is not in uniform.

Hank Manos (ankle) and Kevin Harris (groin) didn't travel either. Backup long snapper Max Durschlag is making his first trip this season.

The Gamecocks take on Georgia at noon today with the game televised on ESPN and the spread currently around 21 points.

View the full dress list below.