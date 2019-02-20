Frank Martin said after the Gamecocks’ 15-point win over Ole Miss Tuesday, where his team took over sole possession of fourth place in the SEC, he “would hope” three of his players get rewarded for their individual play.

With the SEC season winding down and teams starting to jockey for conference tournament seeding, individual award races are coming down to the wire with a few Gamecocks playing their way into the conversation.

“I would hope so. I get it. We’re South Carolina and nobody pays attention to us, we’re not supposed to beat anybody. It’s the story we’ve had around here for seven years. But how’s Chris not in the conversation for Player of the Year? How’s AJ not in the conversation for Freshman of the Year? How’s Hassani not in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year?”

Silva is currently seventh in the SEC averaging 16 points per game in conference play, adding a team-high 18 points last night against the Rebels. He’s scored in double figures in all but three SEC games this year.

Lawson is one of just four freshmen in the conference averaging at least 14 points per game in conference play and is connecting more from deep as the season goes on, including hitting 6-for-7 Saturday against Texas A&M.

He put up 15 Tuesday night, including a vicious put-back dunk, with Gravett adding 15 more. All are playing at a high level right now and are a big reason why the Gamecocks (14-12, 9-4 SEC) are in the driver’s seat for a double bye in the SEC Tournament right now.

“We are in fourth place with five to go. We’re not in 11th place,” Martin said. “We’ve overcome all the adversity early in the year and those three guys individually are playing as well as anybody for those awards. Any individual credit those guys eventually get, they deserve.”

Gravett, who’s finishing his senior season, bolstered his case and could have emerged as a favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year after his performance Tuesday. Of his 15 points, 12 came from three, where he made four of his six attempts.

Through 13 league games, Gravett’s leading the SEC in three point percentage, knocking down 49.3 percent of his looks, and is third in threes made per game.

“Hassani’s been a leader on and off the court, heavily over the last few weeks helping me, helping Keyshawn all the team,” Lawson said. “He’s been playing outrageous lately, playing good. He definitely has a chance.”

Lawson is coming on well during his freshman year, scoring in double figures in five of his last six games and tied a SEC play high with six assists last night.

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis left blown away by the freshman’s talent, saying if he doesn’t win Freshman of the Year, Lawson will end up on some sort of All-SEC team.

“He looks the part on tape and is even more competitive in person. He’s so athletic, he’s downhill, he’s tough minded. He’s going to be an All-SEC player. He’ll probably make an All-SEC freshman team for sure. I was really impressed with his competitive spirit,” Davis said. “I was very, very impressed.”