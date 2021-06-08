Trio of Gamecocks hit the transfer portal

Three South Carolina position players are in the transfer portal, a school spokesman confirmed Tuesday night.

Infielders Jeff Heinrich and Michael Robinson are in it while outfielder Noah Myers entered his name as well.

Heinrich—who announced his decision to leave the program Monday night—played the most out of the three with 23 starts in 28 games while slashing .220/.250/.319.

Robinson, in his first and only year with the program, made 21 appearances with six starts and hit .154/.214/.154 with one RBI while Myers made 25 appearances this year with six starts and hit .129/.229/.258 with four RBI, all of which came on a grand slam.

These are the first guys to enter the portal after the season ended and brings the total number to seven this year with freshmen Josh Shuler, Brandon Fields, Mag Cotto and Travis Luensmann also entering earlier this season.