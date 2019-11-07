Javon Kinlaw was first with his acceptance announced last night with Bryan Edwards and D.J. Wonnum to follow.

Over the last 24 hours a trio of Gamecocks have already accepted invites to play in the prestigious event once their season is over.

It looks like the Gamecocks are going to be well-represented at the Senior Bowl this season.

Kinlaw has been one of the more dominant defensive tackles in the country this season, plowing his way through offensive lines the majority of the year. He's 24 tackles, including five sacks.



Edwards is slowly cementing his case as maybe the best wide receiver ever at South Carolina, already setting school records for consecutive games with a catch and receptions with yardage and touchdowns not too far off.

He's on pace for a career year with 62 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns already this season through nine games.

Wonnum, who's on a warpath after sitting out the majority of last season has 29 tackles this year, including a team-best 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

All three, along with potentially a few other Gamecocks, will hear their names over the course of the NFL Draft this spring.

The Reese's Senior Bowl features talent from across the country and gives pro-hopefuls a chance to work out and play in front of a horde of NFL scouts right before the NFL combine and a few months before the draft.

It will be held in Mobile, Alabama with the annual game Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. It will be televised on the NFL Network.