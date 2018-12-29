After South Carolina’s 28-0 loss to Virginia, Donell Stanley, Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards spoke to the media about their thoughts on the game and decisions to go pro.

All juniors, the three submitted their paperwork to receive draft grades from scouts. Each received a grade of either “First Round”, “Second Round” or “Go back to school” and Edwards revealed Friday that he had been told the latter.

Neither Bentley nor Stanley has revealed their grade. All three have said that they are still in the process of deciding and will provide answers at a later date.

Bentley finished Saturday 17-40 with 218 yards and two interceptions. He finishes the year with over 3000 yards and 27 touchdowns and is now third in school history with 610 career completions and 54 touchdowns and fourth with 7384 yards.

Edwards is fifth in school history with 163 receptions and sixth with 2229 yards after finishing the year with 55 receptions for 846 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

Stanley, a fifth-year junior, was one of the top interior offensive linemen in the SEC this season and would start at either guard or center next season, should he return. Stanley said he would talk over the decision with his family and tweet it out when he’s ready.

Bentley reflected on the loss and whether it may impact his decision.

“You never like to end this way for a season or anything,” Bentley said. “But I don’t think it’s going to have and affect on what I’m going to do.”

All three will take time to mull it over and announce their decisions in the coming weeks. College underclassmen have until January 14 to officially apply for draft eligibility.