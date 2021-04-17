GamecockCentral - Trio of players held out of Saturday's scrimmage with minor injuries

Knock on wood, South Carolina has stayed relatively healthy this spring, but there were a trio of dinged up players who missed the Gamecocks’ second scrimmage Saturday.

Shane Beamer two linebackers—Sherrod Greene and Mo Kaba—and OrTre Smith missed the scrimmage with injuries not considered long term.

“They have some things where it’s nothing serious and nothing that will keep them out long at all but had some minor things. We held those guys out today,” Beamer said. “We had some guys with a couple nicks during the scrimmage but nothing major. Knock on wood we’ve been pretty healthy all spring and will continue to be.”

Beamer didn’t specify what those injuries were but all three players were hampered in one way or another last season.

Greene missed all but one half of football last year with a hip injury, Kaba tore his ACL his senior season of high school and, while Smith opted out last season he’s been dealing with knee problems the last two years.

With Greene and Kaba out, Beamer said Brad Johnson took a lot of reps at the inside linebacker spot.

The good news, Beamer, said was defensive back Jaylin Dickerson was able to practice some this week after being limited during the majority of spring football.

The Gamecocks have a few other guys who still aren’t full go, most notably MarShawn Lloyd, who is still working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear at the beginning of preseason camp in 2020.

South Carolina will practice four more times over the course of this week before hosting its annual spring game Saturday at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.