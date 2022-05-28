Trovon Baugh commits to South Carolina, discusses choice with GamecockScoop

South Carolina has jump-started the building of its future offensive line by adding an important interior piece on Saturday night: Three-star Pace Academy (Atlanta) offensive guard Trovon Baugh has committed to the Gamecocks.

Baugh is the Gamecocks' first offensive line commitment in the 2023 class in what is likely to be a four- or five-man haul, and he joins Washington D.C. safety Zahbari Sandy as their second commitment overall in the class.

Baugh sat down with Gamecock Scoop's Zack Carpenter via Zoom prior to his commitment announcement Saturday night to talk about his decision.

“It feels good to finally find where home is. It’s a good feeling," Baugh said. "It was a home feeling from day one. Being around the guys multiple times, they were always welcoming. The whole coaching staff really showed me how genuine they were and how much they really wanted me."

