Tuesday injury report: Gamecocks in 'great shape'

"They both practiced today," Beamer said. "They should both be full-go for Saturday. They were out there full-go today, so unless something happens between today and Saturday, they should be totally fine."

The South Carolina football team should have cornerback Cam Smith and left guard Jaylen Nichols both back from injury this Saturday against Vanderbilt, head coach Shane Beamer said during his Tuesday press conference.

Arguably South Carolina's best cornerback, Smith exited the Troy game early after taking a shot to the head and missed last week's matchup with Tennessee as well.

Nichols has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Vershon Lee has filled in for him. No definitive decision has been made on who will get the start this week but Beamer said he anticipates that it will be Lee.

Even before the injury, Nichols and Lee had been rotating at the position and Vinny Murphy got in on the action this week, rotating with Lee versus Tennessee.

From a big picture standpoint, the Gamecocks go into Week 7 of the season relatively healthy.

"We're fine," Beamer said. "Injury-wise, we're in great shape. Like I told you the other day, a bunch of bumps and bruises, that was a physical game against Tennessee, but no one was limited in practice (other than guys who were already out)."

The Gamecocks and Commodores face off at 4 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium on the SEC Network.