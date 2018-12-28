Redshirt junior running back A.J. Turner had 364 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns — third on the team — through 10 games. When a string of injuries made the defensive backfield razor-thin, the coaching staff approached Turner about moving to the defensive side of the ball.

To combat this, head coach Will Muschamp used some creative measures and a player willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.

South Carolina’s 2018 season has been defined in part by a slew of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the defensive backfield.

Going into the Chattanooga game, the Gamecocks were down six safeties. When Jaycee Horn made the move to safety, he went down with an ankle injury just two plays into the game. The defense survived that game, coincidentally Turner’s best offensive output of the season, but the staff knew it had to adjust.

Desperate times called for desperate measures.

So Turner began working with the defensive backs in practice. A two-way player in high school, Turner was familiar with the position but in four years at South Carolina, Turner has stayed on offense.

“I’m a natural running back,” Turner said. “I’ve played it my whole life.”

Turner has always been one of the more versatile players on South Carolina’s roster, both as a receiver and running back and as a kick returner — a position he’ll likely take over in Deebo Samuel’s absence.

But learning a new side of the ball as a junior is another task entirely. It takes not only hard work and natural athleticism, but also help from coaches and other players. Turner mentioned two teammates that have been instrumental in helping him transition.

“(Steven) Montac and Rashad (Fenton),” Turner said. “Rashad’s my roommate, I’ve known Rashad since before college, we’re both from Florida. Being able to talk to him and whenever I need help on a certain scheme or coverage or, ‘Hey, what am I supposed to do when they call this?’ He’s always been there to help me and I have nothing but love for that dude … He does a lot for me and I definitely appreciate it.”

While the Gamecocks will get Horn and safety Jaylin Dickerson back, Turner may still be needed against Virginia. Senior cornerback Keisean Nixon will be out with a neck injury, opening up the potential for Turner to play some snaps against the Cavaliers.

Turner played nine snaps on defense against Akron, having to drop into coverage against the pass twice.

In what may be a crowded running back room next season, Turner could see long-term success on the defensive side of the ball.

“I feel like I was already a versatile running back,” Turner said. “Now being able to play a whole different side of the ball, I feel like that can really be utilized at the next level. When it comes to the next level it’s money and paying people to do certain things, so if they have a guy that can do a lot then they have to pay less people. Maybe that’ll work out for me.”

Whether permanent or not, Turner is focused on doing what’s best for the team.

“I’ve talked to Muschamp about playing both (sides of the ball) … Wherever [the coaches] need me to play. Ideally, I’d like to do both.”