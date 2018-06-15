GamecockCentral.com

Since then, they’ve been “like brothers,” and now the two will both get the chance to keep playing together when they come to South Carolina this fall.

A few years ago, Brady Allen and Joel Brewer really didn’t know each other. It wasn’t until they started playing summer baseball together that they first met and got to know each other.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Brewer said. “We were watching before the draft that (Florida’s) Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar were roommates and now they’re being drafted on the same day. We were like, ‘Wow, that’s going to be us in three years.”’

Brewer, who sat out the majority of the season with a groin injury, is healthy and working out again five times a week with a few of those with Allen, who lives less than an hour away.

Along with working out, Brewer’s doing yoga to try and improve his flexibility to make sure nothing like what happened this season has to happen again.

“I really like it now,” he said. “It hurts a ton because I’m not a flexible guy but once it’s over with I feel great.”

Allen had an incredibly productive senior season, hitting .348 in 100 plate appearances with 23 RBI and 15 extra base hits, saying he matured a lot as a leader, and it culminated in him getting picked in the 39th round by the New York Yankees.

Unless something radical happens, he’ll likely be at school with he and Brewer scheduled to come up at the beginning of August for orientation.

For both, who were recruited by Kingston when he was at South Florida, they’re excited to get up and start working with the coaching staff. Allen, who was originally committed to South Florida, was Kingston’s first commitment as South Carolina’s head coach.

“Obviously there’s something in him that made him a very good coach and I don’t think other people believed me until this year,” Allen said. “In his first year he brought the team to a super regional. He’s really down to earth with his players and knows what he’s doing, and I caught onto that early.”

Both are outfielders and have their eye set on playing centerfield but said they’re comfortable playing both corner spots as well.

They know nothing’s given though, and both are ready to get after it and experience college baseball.

They talk the coaching staff pretty frequently and the message stays pretty clear: be ready to work.

“You have to compete. It’s a major D-1 school and I’m going in there ready to bust my butt,” Allen said. “I can play anywhere in the outfield and I’m comfortable there so it’s wherever they see me best at.”