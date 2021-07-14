Two Gamecock baseball assistants leaving for other jobs

South Carolina is losing both of its on-field assistants to other positions, according to JBandGoldwater show's Jamie Bradford.

Gamecock Central has confirmed the news.

Pitching coach Skylar Meade is taking the head coaching job at Troy University while Trip Couch is heading to Arizona in a similar role to what he was doing at South Carolina. Both have been with Kingston all four years he's been at South Carolina.

Meade transformed South Carolina's pitching staff this year into one of the best in the SEC, and by proxy the nation, with six pitchers off this year's staff going in the MLB Draft this week.

Couch came to Columbia as the team's director of player development and moved into a on-field coach after the 2019 season and played a part in the Gamecocks' top 15 recruiting classes in 2021 and 2022.

Mark Kingston is looking to fill voids in the coaching staff for the first time since his first year at South Carolina when Jerry Meyers resigned and Kingston brought Meade onto staff.