Muschamp pulled Keisean Nixon at times, moving Jaycee Horn to one of the outside cornerback spots and Jamyest Williams to nickel. Muschamp then slid true freshman RJ Roderick in at the safety spot for his first extended action in four games.

With the secondary struggling against Texas A&M, Will Muschamp turned to a true freshman to help bolster the Gamecocks' defensive backfield.

"RJ's a really talented guy and he continues to get better," Muschamp said. "He practices the right way and has really performed much better the last couple of weeks and earned the opportunity to play."

Also see: Postgame recruiting scoop

Roderick played 16 snaps, tying his season high in SEC play this season. It was just the second time he played defensive snaps against a conference team, last seeing major action in a 41-17 loss to Georgia.

He's been a key player for the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) on special teams but is seeing more time on the field now defensively.

RJ played primarily in the second half. Muschamp said he played well enough that he’ll see more defensive snaps in the future.

"We need to get more production, we need to get bigger at the position and he's someone that gives you that body," Muschamp said. "He'll continue to play a lot."

Also see: Insider notes on South Carolina's newest basketball commitment

But Roderick wasn't the only freshman to get major run in Saturday's 26-23 loss. After playing some in the season opener, Dylan Wonnum played in his first game since Week 1, filling in for Blake Camper at right tackle.

That wasn't because Camper was injured but because Wonnum strung together a lot of good practice days and was rewarded with a season-high 29 offensive snaps.

"He's been improving, getting better and deserves an opportunity to play," Muschamp said. "He's earned the right."

Also see: Josh Low's instant reaction of Saturday's loss

Other freshmen that saw action Saturday

Josh Vann, wide receiver

Israel Mukuamu, defensive back/special teams

J.J. Enagbare, defensive lineman

Rick Sandidge, defensive lineman

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!