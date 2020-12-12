PerfectGame released its top 100 junior college prospect list this week with South Carolina having both of their signees inside the top 30.

South Carolina only has two junior college commitments in the 2021 class, but both are considered two of the better JUCO prospects in the country.

It's headlined by Hunter Parks, the No. 3 junior college prospect nationally and the second-best right-handed pitcher from the JUCO ranks.

Parks, who committed to South Carolina this summer over a lot of interest from other schools, is currently at Florence-Darlington Tech.

In five appearances last year Parks had a 0.43 ERA in 21 innings with 27 strikeouts and six walks.

The other is Drew Baker, who comes in at No. 26 in the top 100.

Baker pitches at Chipola College, where he had a 5.04 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 26 in his last full season.

The Gamecocks' 2021 recruiting class currently ranks No. 14 by PerfectGame, but the ranking doesn't include JUCO players, who get factored in after the draft.

South Carolina has 13 high school players committed, nine of which are ranked in the top 500 and three in the top 100.

It's led by infielder and righty pitcher Michael Braswell at No. 43, followed by outfielder Thad Ector and infielder Cooper Kinney at No. 93.

Infielder Vytas Valincius (221), outfielder Elijah Lambros (261), catcher Cole Messina (270), right-handed pitcher Sam Simpson (303), right-hander Aidan Hunter (350) and catcher Talmadge LeCroy (431) all come in inside the top 500.