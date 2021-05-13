 Two South Carolina Gamecocks basketball signees move up in final Rivals150
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 11:49:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Two Gamecock signees move up in final Rivals150

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
South Carolina's freshman class is scheduled to arrive on campus in the coming weeks, and when it does two top 115 players will be getting to campus.

The final Rivals150 for the 2021 class was finalized and released Thursday with the Gamecocks having one make his debut and another move up double-digit spots.

Shooting guard Devin Carter made his debut in the rankings as the No. 88 overall player in the class while Jacobi Wright moved up 10 spots to No. 111

Carter, who played this season at Brewster Academy after reclassifying to the 2021 class, went from unranked at the end of last season to being a top 100 player in the class and getting bumped up to a four star.

At No. 88 Carter becomes the highest-rated signee since PJ Dozier, who was No. 37 in the 2016 class. He's the first top 100 prospect since they signed Sedee Keita (No. 90) in the 2016 class.

Wright debuted the last update in the rankings as No. 121 and has moved up after spending this season Legacy Early College.

The Gamecocks have one other signee in its freshmen class with big man Ta'Quan Woodley, who is not included in the Rivals150.

South Carolina's also signed four transfers so far this offseason in Erik Stevenson, Chico Carter Jr., James Reese and AJ Wilson.

View the full Rivals150 here.

