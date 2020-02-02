It only took one year for Rashad Fenton to become a Super Bowl Champion.

Fenton and the Kansas City Chiefs came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the 49ers 31-20 Sunday and win Super Bowl LIV.

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop

It's a storybook ending to Rashad Fenton's rookie season with the former Gamecock winning a championship in his first year in his hometown of Miami.

Fenton finished the game with one tackle and guarded former Gamecock Deebo Samuel on one play as well.

This puts an end to a solid freshman season in the NFL for Fenton, who played a key piece in the Chiefs' secondary. He'd play in 12 games during the regular season with 12 tackles and an interception.

Fenton had a stellar career at South Carolina before being drafted in the fifth round this offseason.

He'd play in 43 games his four seasons in Columbia, including missing just two his final three seasons. He'd rack up 95 total tackles, five interceptions.

Also see: What we learned from Saturday's hoops win

The Chiefs also have Chris Lammons on their practice squad, which means he's on a Super Bowl winning team as well.

Lammons had 135 tackles and four interceptions during his four-year career at South Carolina.