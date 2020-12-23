From South Carolina media relations

The University of South Carolina football team had a pair of members on the Associated Press All-SEC teams, it was announced this afternoon (Wednesday, Dec. 23). Sophomore running back Kevin Harris was a first-team selection while junior BUCK Kingsley Enagbare earned second-team honors.

Harris, a 5-10 sophomore from Hinesville, Ga., played and started in all 10 games and led the SEC in the regular season and was seventh nationally with 1,138 rushing yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns, which is third in the SEC. Harris had five 100-yard plus performance and a pair of 200-yard plus games against Ole Miss (243) and Kentucky (210). Harris had five touchdowns in the Ole Miss win, which set a Carolina single-game record and scored in eight of Carolina's 10 games in the SEC.

His 6.2 yards per carry average leads the nation for running backs with more than 160 carries and Harris just the third Gamecock, joining Marcus Lattimore and George Rogers, to have multiple 200-yard rushing contests.

Harris was named to the All-SEC second team by the league's 14 coaches yesterday (Dec. 22). He is the first Gamecock to earn All-SEC first team honors by the AP since Deebo Samuel in 2018 and the first running back since Marcus Lattimore in 2010.

Enagbare, a 6-4 junior from Atlanta, Ga., played and started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. Enagbare had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss.

In the season opener against Tennessee (Sept. 26), he had a career-best nine tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble at Ole Miss (Nov. 14) and had a pair of quarterback hurries in a win over Auburn (Oct. 17).

Enagbare was named to the All-SEC first team by the coaches yesterday.