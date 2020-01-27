News More News
Two Gamecocks land preseason All-American honors

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
After two standout summers and really good falls, a few preseason accolades are rolling in for two Gamecocks.

Both Carmen Mlodzinski and Noah Campbell were named Preseason All-American honors by Baseball America with Mlodzinski on the second team and Campbell making the third team.

Mlodzinski is coming off a foot injury that stunted his sophomore season but had a stellar season in the Cape Cod League where he finished with a 2.15 ERA, 0.648 WHIP and averaged 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings this summer.

He enters his draft year as a top 10 prospect and projects to be a first round pick in this year's MLB Draft.

Mlodzinski also landed on D1Baseball's preseason All-American list as well.

Campbell is coming off a sophomore year where he struggled, slashing .239/.324/.378 with six homers and 19 RBI last season.

In the Cape this summer, he put together another good summer going .324/.431/.442 with three homers and 19 RBI in just 34 games.

The Gamecocks are getting ready to start their season their season Feb. 14 with opening day against Holy Cross.

Photo by Katie Dugan
