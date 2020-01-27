After two standout summers and really good falls, a few preseason accolades are rolling in for two Gamecocks.

Both Carmen Mlodzinski and Noah Campbell were named Preseason All-American honors by Baseball America with Mlodzinski on the second team and Campbell making the third team.

Mlodzinski is coming off a foot injury that stunted his sophomore season but had a stellar season in the Cape Cod League where he finished with a 2.15 ERA, 0.648 WHIP and averaged 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings this summer.

He enters his draft year as a top 10 prospect and projects to be a first round pick in this year's MLB Draft.

Mlodzinski also landed on D1Baseball's preseason All-American list as well.

Campbell is coming off a sophomore year where he struggled, slashing .239/.324/.378 with six homers and 19 RBI last season.

In the Cape this summer, he put together another good summer going .324/.431/.442 with three homers and 19 RBI in just 34 games.

The Gamecocks are getting ready to start their season their season Feb. 14 with opening day against Holy Cross.