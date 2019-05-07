A few days after Jalyn McCreary signed his official letter of intent and a few short weeks before Trae Hannibal officially moves in, both Gamecock signees found themselves on Rivals' final top 150 rankings for the 2019 class.

If this week is any indication, May is going to be a good month for the Gamecocks and their 2019 recruiting class.

Hannibal, who was previously unranked on the list, moves up to No. 146 overall and is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds.

McCreary, who became an official part of the Gamecocks' class Friday, moved down one spot to No. 133 overall after playing his senior season at Legacy (S.C.) Charter.

Hannibal was the Gamecocks' first commit in the 2019 class, committing in June of last year before his senior season at Hartsville (S.C.).

He had a monster year after that, averaging 27 points and almost nine rebounds a game while shooting 51 percent from the field.

McCreary averaged 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 39 games this year, shooting 61 percent from inside the three-point line.

The Gamecocks have two other commitments in the class with big man Wildens Leveque and wing player Trey Anderson.

South Carolina is one of only eight SEC schools with multiple commitments in the top 150 joining Vanderbilt, Auburn Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Alabama.

Full position rankings come out later this week, but the full Rivals150 list is right here.