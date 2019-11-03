Five star prospects Earl Timberlake and Treasure Hunt both announced on social media the plans to announce their college decisions at some point Monday.

Two of the Gamecocks' biggest targets in the 2020 class—one for the men's team and another on the women's side—are set to announce their college decisions Monday.

Timberlake will announce his decision at 4 p.m. while Hunt didn't specifically come out with a time to expect her decision.



Timberlake is deciding between South Carolina, Miami, Pittsburgh, Providence and Seton Hall with the RivalsCast predicting Miami currently.

He visited South Carolina over the summer and the Gamecocks have been up to visit him recently as well.

He's considered the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 5 small forward.

The Gamecocks already have two commitments in the 2020 class in in-state big men Patrick Iriel and Ja'Von Benson, who committed a few weeks ago.

Hunt, who visited South Carolina in mid-September and is choosing between the Gamecocks, Auburn, Baylor and Kentucky.

She's listed as the No. 28 overall player in the class according to ESPN and the No. 5 wing in the class.

Dawn Staley currently has no commitments in her 2020 class currently.