Bryson Allen-Williams, according to his agency, has accepted an invitation to the NFL combine in February.

Another Gamecock is heading to Indianapolis for one of the biggest pre-draft events of the NFL season.

This comes just a day after Deebo Samuel accepted an invite to participate in the event as well, and offensive lineman Dennis Daley accepted his invitation a few weeks ago to participate in the event as well.

The combine will start Feb. 26 and run through March 4 with every player able to workout and test in front of scouts to improve their draft stock while also interviewing with NFL executives, general managers and head coaches.

In an injury-riddled senior season, Allen-Williams racked up 41 tackles and finished tied for second on the team with 10 tackles for loss, not far off from the team leader TJ Brunson (10.5).

In five seasons at South Carolina Allen-Williams turned himself into a starter in the Gamecocks linebacker corps and finished his career with 176 total tackles, 25 for loss, and six sacks. He also had four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Samuel, who saw his draft stock rise after an impressive week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, also accepted an invitation as well after a 62-catch, 882-yard, 11 touchdown year as a senior.

This season was the first he played fully healthy and he finishes his South Carolina career with almost 3,500 all purpose yards and 28 career touchdowns.