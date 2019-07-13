SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

It's been a solid summer for a lot of Gamecocks in different leagues across the country with two summer league All-Stars already in Wes Clarke and Brannon Jordan.

They got two more Saturday with both Noah Campbell and 2019 signee Dallas Beaver being named to their respective Cape Cod League All-Star teams.

This is Campbell's second Cape Cod League All-Star nod after playing in the game last year during a standout summer up in the Cape.

This year, he's hitting .292/429/.462 with 13 RBI and six stolen bases for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox. He'll be a reserve for the East Division's team.

Beaver, however, is one of 10 starters for the West Division and will begin the game at catcher.

The graduate transfer utility player is hitting .367/.435/.500 with a home run and 11 RBI.

Beaver committed to South Carolina this summer after starting all 58 games for UCF where he hit .316/.455/.545 with 12 homers and 56 RBI.

Campbell is coming off a sophomore year where he hit .239/.324/.378 with six homers and 19 RBI.