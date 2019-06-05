SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

At least one more underclassmen is leaving the program, a source told GamecockCentral.

Jordan Holladay has officially entered the transfer portal and will leave the program.

After injuries limited him as a true freshman (he played in just seven games and hit .077), Holladay ended his second season in Columbia this year hitting .238/.298/.310 with six RBI as a redshirt freshman.

Logan Chapman entered the transfer portal during the season before Quinntin Perez, Jacob English and Nick Neville all entered the portal once the season was over.

The Gamecocks are now down to 41 players on next year's roster and need to get that to the mandated 35-man roster for when the 2020 season starts.

“There may be. Our program, but also every other program in America, is trying to find good fits for both sides. It’s got to be a good fit for the player, it’s got to be a good fit for the program," Mark Kingston said Tuesday on potential transfers. "Transfer portal has a ton of guys around the country. Because recruiting has gotten so early—sometimes these kids are committing three years ahead of when they get to college—you’re not always going to hit 100 percent on good fits on both sides. It’s a constant evaluation and you have to try and make sure what you land on is a good fit for the player and a good fit for the program. That’s a constant ongoing process.”