South Carolina will have two players miss the 2020 season after opting out due to concerns with the Coronavirus.

Will Muschamp said on a Zoom call Wednesday two offensive linemen are opting out of the season in Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox.

Rhodes, a redshirt junior, started all 12 games last season and will leave a big void on the Gamecocks' offensive line this season but Muschamp said he fully supports any player who wants to opt out.

Fox was part of the 2019 recruiting class and redshirted last season. Coming to South Carolina he was considered a four-star prospect coming out of Miami.

Players have the opportunity to opt out and still maintain their scholarship. No other players right now have opted out, however more potentially could.

The Gamecocks are in the middle of their OTA-style workouts and will start training camp Aug. 17.

The SEC is going to a 10-game, conference-only schedule starting Sept. 26 with the schedule set to come out this week.