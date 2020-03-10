Two recent South Carolina Gamecocks football players will play key roles in a new high school football camp coming to the Midlands.

Former Gamecock linebacker TJ Brunson (2016-2019) will be the keynote speaker for the InfiniT Elite Series Camp, which will be held at River Bluff High in Lexington on April 26 this year.

In addition, former offensive lineman Cory Helms (2015-2017) will be a guest coach during the event in conjunction with his Trenchwork Performance training service.

A portion of the camp's proceeds will be donated to Hilinski's Hope.



More information, and registration details, can be found at InfiniTFootball.com.

