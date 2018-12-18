Will Muschamp said Tuesday that both Bryson Allen-Williams and Jaycee Horn have been working in practice and are expected back for the bowl game.

South Carolina started bowl practice Monday and, for the first time in a few weeks, a couple of injured Gamecocks are back in the fold.

Allen-Williams has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and is back for the bowl game, which will be the last game of his career. Horn, who suffered an ankle injury against UT-Chattanooga, missed both the Clemson and Akron games and will play against Virginia.

Jaylin Dickerson has been limited the first two days of practice coming off a hamstring injury but Muschamp is hopeful the redshirt freshman safety will be back and practicing by the end of the week.

Both Aaron Sterling (knee) and Keir Thomas (leg) are out right now but Muschamp said the two defensive linemen are progressing and moving forward in their respective rehabs.

The Gamecocks will be without Javon Kinlaw and Keisean Nixon for the bowl game after Kinlaw had surgery on his hip during the offseason and Nixon has a fracture in his neck that needs to heal.

They'll also be without D.J. Wonnum, who is applying for a medical redshirt year after an ankle injury derailed his junior season, Danny Fennell (ACL), Jamyest Williams (shoulder), OrTre Smith (knee), Jovaughn Gwyn (foot) and Javon Charleston (foot), who all suffered season-ending injuries at some point this season.

The Gamecocks (7-5) started bowl practice Monday with two training-camp style practice before starting team prep this week as well.

They'll have a few more practices in Columbia before reconvening in Charlotte on Christmas Day for Belk Bowl preparations. That game is Dec. 29 and will kick off at noon on ABC.