Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 17:00:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Two starters out Gamecocks' game against Virginia

Oskidg5subi8ephav0n9
Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina will be without two starters Wednesday night against No. 6 Virginia.

The Gamecocks (4-5) announced pregame that junior forward Maik Kotsar and freshman guard TJ Moss will be unavailable for tonight's game.

Also see: Full updates from Muschamp's signing day press conference

Kotsar, who's started every game this season, is dealing with a concussion while Moss is unavailable with a high ankle sprain.

Moss, according to the team, is out indefinitely.

Moss came in as a three-star guard and quickly played his way into a starting role, making starts in the last three games.

The Gamecocks are already without Justin Minaya, who is out until at least mid-January with a serious knee injury.

Also see: Gamecock Central's Live NSD Blog

This means the Gamecocks are with only nine scholarship players as the Cavaliers come into town. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Jaxddncp5bm8poenzwvt
For a limited time, new annual subscribers -- or existing monthly subscribers who upgrade to annual -- will receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}