SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina will be without two starters Wednesday night against No. 6 Virginia.

The Gamecocks (4-5) announced pregame that junior forward Maik Kotsar and freshman guard TJ Moss will be unavailable for tonight's game.

Also see: Full updates from Muschamp's signing day press conference

Kotsar, who's started every game this season, is dealing with a concussion while Moss is unavailable with a high ankle sprain.

Moss, according to the team, is out indefinitely.

Moss came in as a three-star guard and quickly played his way into a starting role, making starts in the last three games.

The Gamecocks are already without Justin Minaya, who is out until at least mid-January with a serious knee injury.

Also see: Gamecock Central's Live NSD Blog

This means the Gamecocks are with only nine scholarship players as the Cavaliers come into town. The game tips off at 7 p.m.