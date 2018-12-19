Two starters out Gamecocks' game against Virginia
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
South Carolina will be without two starters Wednesday night against No. 6 Virginia.
The Gamecocks (4-5) announced pregame that junior forward Maik Kotsar and freshman guard TJ Moss will be unavailable for tonight's game.
Kotsar, who's started every game this season, is dealing with a concussion while Moss is unavailable with a high ankle sprain.
Moss, according to the team, is out indefinitely.
Moss came in as a three-star guard and quickly played his way into a starting role, making starts in the last three games.
The Gamecocks are already without Justin Minaya, who is out until at least mid-January with a serious knee injury.
This means the Gamecocks are with only nine scholarship players as the Cavaliers come into town. The game tips off at 7 p.m.