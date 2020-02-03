News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 11:08:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins recaps 'amazing' visit to home-state school

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Visiting South Carolina for the first time since he was in town for the Clemson game, Gaffney (S.C.) three-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins got a reminder this weekend of all the reasons he liked the program in the first place.

Ingram-Dawkins, who has emerged as one of the most highly recruited targets in the state for 2021, and one of the Gamecocks' priority targets, was in Columbia for the Gamecocks junior day Saturday.

ALSO SEE: Weekend recruiting scoop: Sunday update on Jordan Burch, Ger-Cari Caldwell

Gaffney (S.C.) three-star DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of the South Carolina Gamecocks' top in-state targets.
Gaffney (S.C.) three-star DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of the South Carolina Gamecocks' top in-state targets. (Twitter: @TyrionI27)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}