Priority South Carolina football target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is down to a final four schools.

The class of 2021 four-star defensive tackle from Gaffney (S.C.) listed a final four of South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina on Twitter Wednesday night.

That means the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has dropped Alabama and Virginia Tech from he top six that he released in late July when he said he would commit "soon."

Stay with GamecockCentral.com for complete coverage of Ingram-Dawkin's recruitment.