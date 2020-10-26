Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins sets decision
The state of South Carolina's top 2021 prospect is ready to announce.
Gaffney (S.C.) four-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will announce his decision this Friday, he said on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Ingram-Dawkins has a top group that includes Georgia, Jackson State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
He has been a priority target for the Gamecocks since they first offered nearly a year ago.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is ranked the No. 20 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals.com.
I will be committing this Friday October 30th. #GodsPlan— Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (@TINGDAWK90) October 26, 2020