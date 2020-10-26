The state of South Carolina's top 2021 prospect is ready to announce.

Gaffney (S.C.) four-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will announce his decision this Friday, he said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Ingram-Dawkins has a top group that includes Georgia, Jackson State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

He has been a priority target for the Gamecocks since they first offered nearly a year ago.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is ranked the No. 20 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals.com.