If you don't know the name now, it is one you want to get familiar with.

Fast forward to early spring 2020 and the defensive end out of Newton High is up to 6-2, 245 pounds and he is already one offer away from double digits.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT: "I am up to nine offers now," said Benton. "Maryland offered first. Florida State and Oregon are the most recent to offer. I have offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee and Minnesota too."

NOLES IMPRESS: "Florida State is a great offer to have. I talked to coach Atkins, he is a good guy and I have talked to some of their other coaches too. Florida State is a really good school and I was just there. They made a great first impression and it is a beautiful campus. I like the coached and they are in the middle of re-building now, but it is definitely a school I want to look at."

WILL BE BACK IN COLUMBIA: "It was my first time visiting South Carolina after having an offer. It was a great trip and coach Muschamp is a great guy. We talked a lot about the recruiting process and I like what he had to say to me. I like the program too and what coach Muschamp is doing there. I want to visit them again soon."

VOLS GOING IN RIGHT DIRECTION: "I was at Tennessee in January and it is a great environment there. I really like what they have going up there. I have talked to coach Pruitt and he is a great dude. He has talked to me about building the program, how they are hungry to win championships and I really like what they are building up there."

UGA LEGACY: "I have been going to Georgia all my life. My dad (Phillip Benton) played there, so the offer from Georgia means a lot to me. It feels great to have an offer from Georgia, and they will always be a leader for me in recruiting because my dad went there. Even if my dad didn't go there, I would still like Georgia because of their defense, how they rush the passer and how many guys they play. I have been talking to coach Lanning, coach Scott and I like the defense and coaches there."

NOT A LOCK: "It is still too early to think about committing. People assume Georgia is the school for me, and I do love Georgia, but I am keeping my options open. I am still very young, I still have a lot of visits to take and while a lot of people think I am ready to commit, it hasn't even crossed my mind."