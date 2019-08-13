Under Armour announced their line of School Heritage uniforms, unveiling their South Carolina jersey, an homage to the uniforms the Gamecocks wore in the 1980s.

Fans clamoring for throw back uniforms got their wish Tuesday afternoon.

The jerseys went live on the Under Armour shop Tuesday and are available for pre-order right now at $100, and they'll ship Aug. 26, five days before the Gamecocks' season opener against North Carolina in Charlotte.

Images of the throwback jersey first surfaced on social media and rumors took off like wildfire before ultimately being confirmed this week.

The Gamecocks haven't announced when they will be wearing their new digs, but the official team account tweeted a reveal video on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second tweak the Gamecocks have made to their uniforms over the last two years, adding the script Carolina to their garnet helmets last season.

Along with South Carolina, schools included in the new campaign are Wisconsin, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Utah and Maryland.